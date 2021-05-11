Stephen Appiah, in a social media post, excluded Asamoah Gyan from his list of best five Ghanaian players since 1992.

The former Black Stars captain tweeted his list of five players, naming himself as number 1.

Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah were listed as second and third respectively with Michael Essien coming in fourth.

Goalkeeper Richard Kingson completed the list coming in as number five.

Appiah’s list raised a number of eyebrows across social media as people wondered why Gyan wasn’t included.

Gyan and Appiah played together for the Black Stars for seven years with the former currently holding the record as the country’s all-time highest scorer.

Appiah made 67 appearances for the national team, scoring 14 goals.