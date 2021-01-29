Parliament has rejected a motion filed by Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, for the suspension of the payment of admission fees for tertiary students in the 2020/21 academic year.

He argued that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the current economic circumstances in the country make it unfavourable for parents and students to meet some of these financial requirements.

He, therefore, called on Parliament to suspend the payment of these fees to ease the burden on Ghanaians.

But after debating on the matter, Parliament, by a voice vote, rejected the motion on Thursday, January 28, 2021, Parliamentary correspondent, Abednego Asante Asiedu reported.