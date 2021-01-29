The alarming rate of paediatric Covid-19 cases at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has compelled authorities to conduct further investigations into the trend.

The hospital has, within 10 days, recorded nine Covid-19 positive cases among children, including an 11-day-old baby as against 14 recorded last year.

Some of the children are reported to have died from Covid-19 complications.

Head of Child Health Directorate, Prof Sampson Antwi, told Joy News the situation calls for further probe into the strain.

“The Covid strain that we are having now is also affecting children seriously. If less than two weeks we are getting nine cases, we don’t go where we are going to go,” Prof Antwi revealed.

“We are having a huge surge in Covid positive cases and the disease initially, children were said to be spared. We had 14 the whole of last year but this year, just the spate of 10 days, we got nine positive cases,” he added.

KATH recorded 14 paediatric Covid-19 cases in the past five months.

The recorded active cases of Covid-19 in children were among 504 samples taken at the facility.

After testing, 251 tested positive, representing 49.8 per cent.

Doctors at KATH are disturbed at the infection rate among children.