Roberto Firmino helped end Liverpool’s goal drought as the champions return to winning ways with a much-needed 3-1 victory at rivals Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had seen their title challenge seemingly wilt following a five-game winless run in the league, but they started to find their feet again on the stroke of half time when the Brazilian snared his sixth of the campaign to end the Merseysiders’ 482-minute barren run.

Spurs had seen an early goal from Heung-Min Son ruled out by VAR and their hopes were further hit when the injured Harry Kane was withdrawn at the break.

A lively start to the second period saw Trent Alexander Arnold rifle in a rebound to double the away side’s lead before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg reduced the arrears moments later with a 25-yard thunderbolt.

Mo Salah then had a goal harshly ruled out by VAR before Sadio Mane ghosted in to convert a cross from Alexander Arnold to deservedly seal the points for the visitors.

The victory moves Liverpool up to fourth place, four points off leaders Manchester City having played a game more. Tottenham, who suffered a first loss in nine matches, stay sixth.

Liverpool will hope to build on the win when they visit fifth-placed West Ham on Sunday, while Spurs are at struggling Brighton.