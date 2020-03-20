Nose masks have been distributed to Members of Parliament (MPs) as part of enhanced measures against Coronavirus.

The masks were handed over to the MPs as they entered the Chamber.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, himself was wearing the mask.

Members of staff, as well as members of the parliamentary press corp, were all given the nose masks.

MP for Pusiga, Laadi Ayamba, questioned why some MPs were not wearing the masks and called for better education on how to handle them.

“Some are not wearing the masks, some are wearing them inside out, some are wearing them upside down,” Madam Ayamba said on the Floor.

On her part, the Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, questioned why the Adaklu MP, Kwame Agbodza, was wearing the mask on his mouth without covering his nose whilst speaking on the Floor.

“If we are to wear the masks, let’s wear them properly. He’s breaking out all kinds of organisms and breathing out bacteria,” she said.

