Ghana’s Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has said his outfit expects a continuous rise in recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to the Minister, investigations by the health ministry reveal over 600 people have so far come into contact with affected persons, hence his anticipation.

Addressing the media on the newly recorded 16 cases of COVID-19 in the country, Mr Agyemang-Manu asserted the nation’s health system is fragile and expressed worry that the country might not be able to deal with an astronomical surge in recorded cases.