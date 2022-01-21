

The Public Directorate has reminded the public that political party colours, placards, weapons are not admissible in parliament.



Speaking to Adom News, the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, cautioned that parliament is a place of a direct representation of the people to do a national business, hence the prohibition.

She added that anything that has the potential to hurt the holder of it or the other persons is strictly not allowed.

ALSO READ:

The Second session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic resumes on January 25 to do its business, hence the directorate expects the public to cooperate with the House.