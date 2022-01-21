Seven out of 11 suspects accused of rioting and causing harm during Tuesday’s clash between Nima and Maamobi youth, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The suspects, who have been put before the Accra Circuit Court are; Ali Awudu, a.k.a, Bombo and Ibrahim Hussien, a.k.a Kumodzi; both said to be ringleaders, Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Aziz Sulemana, alias Rambo and Ibrahim Moro, alias Jallo; both on admission in hospital.

The others are; Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu alias Namer, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim and Issa Seidu.

The lawyers for the seven suspects on Friday told the court presided by Mrs Rosemond Baah Torsu, that their clients are innocent. They assured of alibis to affirm the whereabouts of their clients during the incident.

Seth Gyapong Oware, one of the lawyers, prayed for bail for suspect Bashiru Ganiru. He stated that Ganiru was mistaken for one of the hoodlums while he was assisting some of the injured persons.

According to the lawyer, Ganiru’s vehicle and house were searched but no weapon was found.

Another lawyer, Yaw Dankwah also told the court that two of his clients were arrested in their farms.

However, judge Rosemond Baah Torsu, denied Bashiru Ganiru bail. She explained that the Police are still conducting investigations and have shown no undue delay.

The court later ordered that investigations be conducted on the accused’s alibis. The court will resume sitting on February 1, 2022.

Currently, Ali Awudu and Ibrahim Hussien are at large.

Nima and Maamobi youth clash

A timely intervention by the Police on January 18, averted what could have been bloodshed following a violent clash between the youth of Nima and Maamobi.

In videos widely circulated on social media, the youth in the adjoining communities attacked each other with clubs and cutlasses around 3:00pm.

Nine were later arrested for their involvement in the incident that left five injured. The Police also retrieved several ammunitions.