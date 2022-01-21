Head of Public Relations at Ghana’s Parliament, Kate Addo, has said the public gallery will remain closed to the public as the House reconvenes on January 25, 2022.

The closure, according to her, is a directive from the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, and the Business Committee of Parliament.

Madam Addo disclosed this in an interview with Adom News‘ Parliamentary correspondent, Moses Amponsah.

She explained the closure forms part of measures to keep the House safe as Ghana’s covid-19 active cases continue to spike.

She has, therefore, advised the public to use their digital platforms to follow the daily proceedings.

However, the House is expected to embark on a covid-19 booster vaccination exercise for members and parliamentary service staff.