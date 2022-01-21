Former Deputy Communications Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, is accusing the government of “witch-hunting” outspoken Members of Parliament (MPs) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claimed the Akufo-Addo government in its bid to gag the MPs has made the Attorney General, Godfred Dame the “hatchet man” to do the job.

He made the comment while reacting to the prosecution of former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson who is facing a charge of causing €2.3 million loss to the state.

This charge relates to the procurement of ambulances for the country which the Attorney General says were unfit for purpose.

Two other accused persons – a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Sylvester Anemana, and a businessman Richard Jakpa – also pleaded not guilty.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the ambulance deal involving Mr Forson is “nowhere near a court matter”.

Rather, he claimed it is a deliberate attempt to put fear in him [Ato Forson] for leading the Minority to reject the government’s 2022 Budget.

“Investigations about the ambulance deal were in 2017 but suddenly because he is leading the NDC’s economic onslaught on government, they have remembered to hold him,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated.

The former Deputy Communications Minister also revealed how six NDC MPs have been hauled before investigative bodies by the government since the 2022 Budget was rejected on November 26, 2021, in Parliament.

“Even the former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, is being investigated over the Zuarungu market…I mean, bizarre and inexplicable. The Minority Leader himself, John Jinapor, our MP for Akwatia, Ato Forson and a host of others. These are deliberate ploys,” he stated.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo since assumption of office has never shown any interest in fighting corruption in the country.

If indeed he is committed, the NDC man said the President would have prosecuted his own Ministers found culpable of engaging in corrupt acts.

He maintained that the former Deputy Finance Minister did not err in the ambulance deal and will be exonerated by the court.