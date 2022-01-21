A 26-year-old coach, Benjamin Kojo Bannor, is in the grips of the Central East Regional Police Command for alleged sodomy at Kasoa Zion in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The suspect allegedly lures victims into the act with claims of training them to become soccer stars.

The Deputy Central East Regional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, confirmed this in an interview with Adom New‘ Kofi Adjei.

According to him, some of the victims cannot free their bowels due to the injuries caused by the act.

He explained a 38-year-old man reported the case to the police after his 13-year-old son fell victim, leading to Mr Bannor’s arrest.

The victim, he indicated, has been given a police form to seek medical care with the suspect in custody to assist with investigations.

The suspect is expected to be put in court on Monday.

Play the video attached for more: