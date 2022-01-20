Parliament has written to the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to request four military personnel as security detail for the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.

In a letter dated January 18, signed by Cyril Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament, he said, “as pertains in other jurisdictions, the Speaker seeks to add military personnel to his security detail for his protection during road movement across the country.

He explained that “this is paramount, especially in this day and age of terrorism and violent armed robberies. Moreover, coming from the northern part of the country, he will be undertaking several trips up north to visit family and friends and conduct the business of the legislature, which will require close protection.”

Parliament said four personnel have been identified to fit the role and went ahead to request the GAF Chief of Staff to release them to the Office of the Speaker.

Adekurah Andrew, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura and Sgt. Bonney Prince were the officers requested to be attached to Mr Bagbin’s office.

Parliament further requested of the GAF Chief of Staff that “the personnel are well-kitted and equipped in terms of arms and ammunition to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.”