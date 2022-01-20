Members of Parliament and Officers of the Parliamentary Service will in the coming days participate in a Covid-19 booster vaccination exercise.

In a letter to the President, Speaker Alban Bagbin did not disclose the said date the exercise will commence, however, he revealed that the exercise will take place before the House resumes sitting for the first meeting of the second session on January 25.

He explained that the directive forms part of measures “to contain the infection and spread of the coronavirus disease within the Parliamentary precincts.”

According to the Speaker, the exercise is of the essence as the country has seen a spike in infection as well as the new wave of the Omicron variant.

Data from the Ghana Health Service (GES) indicates that as of January 12, a total of 7,432 Covid-19 active cases were recorded. New cases stand at 279.

So far, the country has lost 1,350 lives in its fight against the virus.

Also, as of January 17, the GHS has administered a total of 9,342,953 Covid-19 vaccines.