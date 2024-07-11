The French Embassy in Ghana has confirmed that Sarkodie together with two other artistes will perform at the Africa Fan Zone at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This confirmation is coming after Sarkodie’s personal Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah revealed that the rapper will perform at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

DJ Mensah later clarified in a post on X that he only meant that Sarkodie was going to perform at an event at the Olympics and not at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

King Promise and Darko Vibes have been included to the list of performers for the Africa Fan zone at the Olympics on August 10.

At a recent press conference held by the French Embassy, a representative from the Embassy said the Olympic Games in Paris will feature an African Fan Zone, which will be a platform for many other Ghanaian artistes to perform.

“I am also happy to inform you that on the 10th August, it will be a full day dedicated to Ghana. Many Ghanaian artistes such as Sarkodie, King Promise and Darko Vibes will perform on the day,” a representative from the Embassy stated.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is scheduled to take place on 26th July 2024 in Paris, France while the closing ceremony is slated for 11th August 2024.

Celine Dion and Dua Lipa have already been announced for the opening ceremony, which will attract an estimated six hundred thousand spectators.

This year’s Olympics Opening Ceremony will take a different format.

For the first time in the competition’s history, the opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will be held outside an Olympic Stadium and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public.

