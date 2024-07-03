Rapper Sarkodie’s official disc jockey, DJ Mensah has made a U-turn on his earlier statement that Sarkodie will perform at the opening of the upcoming 2024 Olympics in France.

According to him, he didn’t mean Sarkodie will perform at the opening ceremony but rather another event in France during the Olympic period.

He wrote: “Let me clarify this before I’m misinterpreted: There “MIGHT” be an event in Paris around the same time the Olympics is happening, but it’s *NOT” during the opening ceremony. This is to provide more clarification on what is circulating.”

DJ Mensah in an earlier interview on Asaase Radio said: “Me and Sark we have some few shows, I think we haven’t announced it yet, but we are playing at Olympics Opening somewhere in August and then there is an event that we have also in the US and I think I have another show GhanaFest it’s just like Party in the Park in Canada… this is what we have lined up including the December events.”

He urged the media houses who reported his earlier comment to refrain from prioritizing him as a mouthpiece for the Sarkodie brand.

