Nana Mprah Besemuna III, the Paramount chief of Kete-Krachi Traditional Area and President of Oti Regional House of Chiefs, has appealed to the Minister for Energy to establish a power distribution point or substation in either Kpandai or Banda.

The aim is to address the persistent issues of erratic power supply in the region.

Nana Mprah bemoaned the decline in the quality of power supply by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) over the last four years.

Residents reportedly face up to 12 power outages in a single day, severely impacting daily life.

Despite the community’s contribution to the construction of the Akosombo dam, it does not enjoy stable power supply.

This, in turn, hampers the development of hospitality industries, with many essential facilities relying on generators at a considerable cost.

During the Kaakye State Yam Festival celebration in Kete-Krachi, Nana Mprah emphasized that the people of Krachi had sacrificed their lands for the construction of the Akosombo dam.

However, he said compensation to the affected victims have been halted following a recommendation the Justice Appau Commission Enquiry.

Nana Mprah maintained that, the affected persons are entitled to the compensation and called for corrective measures to ensure the completion of the payment for the development of the area.

He stressed the importance of addressing these issues, especially considering the sacrifices made by the community.

In response to the concerns raised, the Minister for Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, acknowledged the challenges faced by the region due to inadequate power supply.

He assured Nananoom (traditional leaders) of the government’s commitment to resolving the energy-related challenges.