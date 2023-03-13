Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional area, Torgbega Gabusu VII and 9 others gazetted

Ten gazetted Paramount Chiefs across the Volta Region, including the revered Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional area, were inducted into the Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) at ceremony over the weekend.

With the addition of the new members, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs has grown to 100 members, making it one of the biggest in Ghana.

The paramount chiefs are: Togbega Gabusu VII, of the Gbi Traditional Area, Togbi Ahiabor Gamor VI, Togbega Sei II of the Botoku Traditional area, Togbiga Akpo Ashiakpor of the Wheta Traditional Area, Togbega Azavuuvu IV, Togbi Dzidenu Zoglo, Dzadzefe, Togbiga Adamah III, Somey, Togbui Dzoku V, Dzodze, Togbe Nyaho Tamaklo IV, Kome-Shime, Togbi Adogo Agbalekpor IV, Hevi.

Justice Owuahene Acheampong of the Ho High Court administered the oaths of Membership, Judicial and Secrecy to the new members in a room packed with their supporters and loved ones who came to witness the ceremony.

The Volta Regional President of the House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo led the members of the House of Chiefs to welcome the new members.

The Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional area, Togbega Gabusu VII noted that his vision is to make sure that the traditional area becomes one of the best if not the best in West Africa with the needed development they rightly deserve.

Togbega Gabusu VII known in private life as Mr. Seth Kojo Agbesinyale said every traditional area needs to be united to enhance development for the benefit of all, especially generations yet unborn.

Togbega Gabusu urged the residents, especially the youth to unite and help him build a better paramountcy. He also called for support to improve on what his predecessor did.

The Chief described his late predecessor, Togbega Gabusu as a unifier and hardworking King of all time.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Mr. Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the House, exhorted the newly elected members to work towards rapprochement between them and their people in order to promote development in their traditional areas.