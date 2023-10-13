Pan-African Savings and Loans has demonstrated its appreciation for their loyal customers by organising a free medical screening exercise as part of their planned activities for the customer service week.

This initiative was aimed at prioritising the well-being of their esteemed clientele while ensuring their continued satisfaction.

The significance of giving back to customers cannot be overstated, and Pan-African recognised this by providing a platform for their customers to undergo free medical screening.

Free medical check-ups have become increasingly important in today’s fast-paced world, where individuals often neglect their health due to various commitments.

In addition to the medical screening, the company surprised their customers by asking them to pop balloons to unveil a hidden treasure.

A section of clients at the health screening

Head Corporate Affairs, Research and Customer Experience, Pan-African Savings and Loans Mrs. Linda Naykene, said throughout the customer service week, the dedicated staff of the company went above and beyond to engage customers in various ways as a token of appreciation.

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of gratitude, as customers received personalised attention at their work sites and were made to feel special.

“Many expressed their joy at being part of such a thoughtful initiative. The free medical screenings allowed them to prioritise their health in a convenient manner, and the surprises hidden within the balloons added a sense of fun to their visit. Customers were eager to engage with the management team and staff, sharing their personal experiences and stories throughout the week”, she said.

Mrs. Naykene said the customer service week activities organised by Pan-African demonstrated the company’s dedication to its customers.

Beyond the business aspect, they recognised the importance of creating a positive and memorable experience for everyone. The engagement between staff and customers fostered a sense of loyalty and strengthened the bond that exists between both parties.

As the customer service week came to an end, Pan-African exceeded expectations in their endeavor to show appreciation towards their loyal customers.

By combining the provision of free medical screenings, management’s engagements with customers, surprise-filled balloons and engaging interactions and support by staff at the Customers’ sites, the financial institution succeeded in creating an atmosphere of joy, gratitude, and reciprocity.