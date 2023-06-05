Edmund Eghan, a 23-year-old man, has been a smoker since the young age of 10, leading a sheltered existence.

Transitioning from smoking cigarettes to marijuana, Eghan also engaged in theft both at home and school to sustain his chosen lifestyle.

In his own words, he attributes his indulgent behavior to the excessive pampering he received from his mother. “My mother fulfilled every request I made, even though she only sold noodles. I was so spoiled that it affected my mindset,” he shared with crimecheckghana.org.

Eghan’s reckless lifestyle eventually resulted in his expulsion from Senior High School during his second year.

He admitted to stealing his step-father’s mobile phone and selling it for Three Hundred Ghana cedis, an act driven by his desire to maintain his spoiled way of life.

“I found myself in a difficult situation, which pushed me to steal my stepfather’s Samsung Galaxy phone. He didn’t spare me and had me arrested,” Eghan confessed.

Following his conviction for theft, the Ajumako Magistrate Court sentenced Edmund Eghan to nine months of imprisonment at the Winneba Local Prison.

As part of its initiative to support petty offenders, the Crime Check Foundation (CCF) visited Eghan in prison. They exercised their fine-paying module and covered his One Thousand Eight Hundred Ghana cedis fine, securing his release.

Agnes Kesewaa, a donor based in the United States, contributed to the Petty Offenders project, facilitating Eghan’s release. In his renewed commitment to change, Eghan vowed to start afresh.

The project aims to assist petty offenders by covering their fines through its fine-paying module.

