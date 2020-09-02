Ghanaian model and video vixen, Pamela Odame, has left social media users stunned with her latest video.

Pamela, who is noted for her heavy chest, has released a video from her closet.

The controversial actress put her heavy chest on display and rubbed her hands through the young man’s beard.

The two were spotted in a cozy mood while the young man irresistibly pecked her.

They were at a point in the video, sighted on Instagram, jaming in a car to a romantic song from ‘Fireboy.’

ALSO READ:

The video has got several of her fans talking:

Watch the video: