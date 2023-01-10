Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], has hinted that over 60 coaches have applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

The national team is currently without a substantive head coach following Otto Addo’s resignation.

Addo, 47, left his role following the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With the country’s football governing body yet to announce Addo’s replacement, Mr Twum has revealed that over 60 applications have been received so far.

According to him, the Black Stars are still a good brand despite the team’s failure to perform at the Mundial.

He added that the coaches that have applied for the job are European and South American coaches.

“I can say over 60 coaches have applied for the Black Stars coaching job and those coaches are European and South American coaches,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“From what I know, no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job.

“The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars is not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that,” he said.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month,” he added.