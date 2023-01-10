A well-known Egyptian actress has been given a one-year suspended jail sentence for possession of cannabis.

The drug was found in lollipops and other snacks in her bags, according to the AFP news agency.

Menna Shalabi was travelling from the US to Cairo. Cannabis is legal in some parts of the US, but not in Egypt.

At the time of her arrest in November, Ms Shalabi denied that the drugs belonged to her, Egyptian media report.

Ms Shalabi has previously been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Cannabis is used by many in Egypt despite being illegal, AFP says.

MORE: