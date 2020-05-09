The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says over 500 of the 921 new Coronavirus cases in the country were recorded at an industrial facility.

Ghana has recorded 921 new cases of the disease which has resulted in the national tally shooting to 4,012 in just 24 hours.

The new cases have left many Ghanaians on social media nervous, because they come after the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service announced that Ghana had reached the peak of the curve.

But, providing a situational update of the cases on its Covid-19 webpage, the GHS said “between the last update on May 4, 2020 and the current update, a total of 921 additional cases have been recorded.

“Over 50 percent of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive.”

Greater Accra remains Ghana’s epicentre with 857 new cases, taking that tally to 3,436.

Ashanti Region has 210 cases, Eastern 96, Central 58, Western North 56, Western 35, Volta 32, Upper East 26, Upper West 20, Norther 16 and North East two.

Bono debuts on the charts with one case, increasing the number of regions with confirmed cases to 13.

However, 20 more people have recovered from the disease, taking that count to 323. The death toll remains 18.