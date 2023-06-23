The Environmental Health Department of the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Assembly in the Central Region has embarked on a mass dog-killing exercise on the principal street of Twifo Praso.

The exercise has led to the death of over 200 dogs in the Community.

According to Emmanuel Forson, the Environmental Health Officer at the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Assembly, the exercise was to reduce the many roaming dogs on the streets of the district capital, Twifo Praso which poses an imminent threat to human lives and vulnerable animals on the streets.

He explained the most worrying behaviour of these roaming dogs is that, they catch and kill other animals such as guinea fowls, turkey and bite people on the streets without any cause.

Mr Forson added that aside from the dangers that these dogs pose, they also defecate on the streets haphazardly which also can result in health issues among the populace.

Mr Forson in an interview with Kasapa News advised all dog owners in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District to ensure that they vaccinate their dogs against rabies every year and also chain the dogs because the department will continue with the exercise until they see full compliance of the law by the people.

Meanwhile, many residents after learning about the exercise have hidden their dogs while some have also sent theirs to the nearby communities outside the District to prevent the Assembly from killing them.

