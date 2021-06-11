Over 20 persons have been injured in an accident at Tonisco junction, Potsin, on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

Over 10 passengers are in critical condition while eleven others sustained various degrees of injuries after a sprinter bus lost its balance.

According to information, the sprinter benz bus with registration number GN 3680-14 burst its back tyre which made the bus veer off its lane and somersaulted twice before landing in some bushes.

One of the passengers in the car, who identified himself as Pastor Isaac Afful, was fortunate to have survived with minor injuries.

He told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that the accident was a mechanical fault, and he hailed the driver for the bravery in controlling the car despite the misfortune.

Pastor Afful added that the driver made the best decision to head the car into the bushes, else they would have collided with a faulty trailer parked in the middle of the road.

The Ghana Ambulance Service and police service arrived at the scene and administered first aid treatment to the injured.

The over 10 persons, who were critically injured, were transported to the Winneba Hospital. No death has been recorded.