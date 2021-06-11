Fire has destroyed over five shops and other property worth thousands of cedis at Tishigu in the Northern regional capital, Tamale.

The fire incident on Thursday morning destroyed property including fridges, air-conditions, motorbikes, bags, shoes and slippers, among others.

Victims had started counting their losses when Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre visited the scene this morning.

Some of the victims told Adom News they were in their homes when they received a distress call about the incident but their property were destroyed before they arrived.

The fire scene

A motorbike repairer, counting his losses, said the fire consumed four motorbikes owned by customers who he didn’t know how to break the news to.

Another affected trader, Abdul Gafaru Yusif ,disclosed he had lost over 50 fridges and a number of air conditions as well as other property.

The Regional Commander of the Ghana Fire Service, ACFO1 James Ankrah, speaking about the incident, said they rushed to the scene after one of the officers who was travelling on the stretch saw the fire and reached out.

He explained they had challenges with water but the men rushed to his house to get water to douse the fire which was difficult to control at the beginning.

He further commended the Tamale Teaching Hospital and Sagnarigu fire station for the support to control the fire.

Meanwhile, he stated investigations had commenced to establish the cause of the fire while the traders have appealed to the government and individuals to support them in this difficult time.