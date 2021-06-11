With the EURO 2020 games just a few hours away from kick-off, listeners are kindly notified that there will be a number of disruptions to our regular programming on Adom FM.

The programme disruptions will start from today, June 11, when Turkey takes on Italy in a 7 pm tournament-opening fixture, till the grand final is played on July 11, 2021, at the Wembley stadium in England.

With some matches airing between 1 and 3 pm; 4 and 6; as well as 7 and 9 pm, some of your favourite shows that occupy these belts will be affected.

Among the shows to be affected are your favourite midday (12 noon) and evening (6 pm) news bulletins, as well as Ghana’s leading drive time show, Ofiekwanso.

However, in order to still serve you your favourite bulletins, the news team will come your way with solid and crispy headline news whenever the bulletins will be affected.

Whenever the midday and evening news will be affected by the commentary schedule, there will be 15 and 20-minute headline bulletins respectively that will capture every happening anywhere in Ghana and around the world.

Below is our radio commentary schedule for your guidance: