An amount of $17.3 million was realised between September and December 2020, from covid-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to the Transport Minister, Kwaku Asiamah, Ghana Airport Company received $1.1 million, whilst Frontiers Health Services got $16.2 million

Mr Asiamah disclosed this in Parliament after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, requested details about the proceeds from the COVID-19 testing exercise at the Kotoka International Airport.

He said the contract between the Ghana Airport Company and Frontiers Health Services stipulated a ratio of 10 to 140 dollars out of the $150 testing fee.

Additionally, per the concession agreement, Frontiers Healthcare Services paid $10 to the Airport Company as royalties.

The Transport Minister said “Mr Speaker between September and December 2020, the total amount realised from the COVID-19 testing at the KIA was $17,590,500.

“So as per the concession agreement, Frontiers Healthcare Services retained $16,202,200 for its services between the stated period.

“The Ghana Airport Company Limited on the other hand received $1,167,300 for the same period as royalties accruing from COVID-19 testing.

“During the period under consideration, a total number of 117,187 came through KIA, out of this number, 115,730 paid for the testing, while 1,157 passengers consisting of children between the ages of 5-12 were exempted from paying for the testing.”

He further noted that “Mr Speaker, the concession agreement between the Ghana Airport Company Limited and the Frontiers Healthcare Services for the conduct of COVID-19 testing at KIA started on the 4th of September 2020.

The measure was taken to limit the importation of the disease into the country through KIA, which is the foremost entry point by air passengers.

“The strategy was to test and isolate the infected persons for treatment at various treatment centres. Per the concession agreement, Ghana Airport Company was supposed to receive $10 per test conducted, and Frontiers Healthcare was to keep the rest as their service charge and the total conduct per test was $150.”

The government on September 2020 contracted Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited to conduct the rapid COVID-19 tests following the reopening of the airport to international passenger flights.

Non-ECOWAS passengers coming to Ghana by air are required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR covid-19 test administered by Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited.