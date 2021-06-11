General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has described the party as the most successful since Ghana’s independence.

According to him, the social-democratic political party played a very instrumental role when Ghana’s 1992 Constitution was being written.

He made the remarks at the party’s 29th anniversary on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at its headquarters, adding that their achievements are unmatched.

“NDC arguably is a political party that has a track record that will be difficult to beat by another party in this country.

“As it stands now it remains the most successful party in Ghana since our independence so we have every reason to be proud of our party,” he touted.

This is the first time the NDC marked its anniversary without the party founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

In view of this, the General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, at the event,opened up on how the party will forge ahead without founder Mr Rawlings.

The event was graced by party bigwigs including the running mate for the 2020 elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and the party’s leadership in Parliament.