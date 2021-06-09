The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has expressed satisfaction with procedures and facilities provided by Frontiers Healthcare Services, in collaboration with Ghana Airport Company Limited, to test passengers arriving from countries around the world at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

During a media briefing after a visit to the KIA by members of the committee to review procedures of testing passengers on arrival after it had been reported that Covid-19 cases were on the increase, ranking member on the committee and

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said they were impressed with the facility and services being provided.

“We were warmly received, and we have gone through the processes. So far, I can say I am impressed about the processes”, he said.

While admitting that he had some reservations about the processes at the airport, he explained that he was generally impressed.

The Ranking Member also expressed satisfaction at the reduction of the price arriving Ghanaian passengers had to pay to undergo the COVID-19 test. He also appealed that the price be reduced further.

Mr Akandoh said there had been a lot of hullabaloo about the cost which used to be $150 but has since been reduced to about $50.

“These are the issues we picked from the people and we will follow every bit of it,” he said.

“For me, in general I think it is not bad, it is impressive,” he added.

The visit granted the committee an opportunity to understand how COVID-19 testing protocols were being undertaken at the airport to curb the spread of the disease.