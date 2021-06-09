Residents at Tema Community 7 in the Greater Accra Region are complaining about what they term as excess poisonous smoke from an industry within the enclave.

The residents say their lives are in danger as they now cough blood coupled with nose bleeding and burning sensation on the face.

A situation they say has forced most people to consider relocating from the area.

The toxic chemical is said to be emanating from the warehouse of Movis Logistics, a haulage company in the vicinity.

Narrating their frustration in an interview with Adom News‘ Isabella Gidiglo, they said the scent started from Saturday but the company has done nothing about the situation.

They lamented the situation becomes worse when the wind blows in the area.

“One of my children is asthmatic and I almost lost him because of this air pollution. We have complained but the company has turned deaf ears,” a resident said.

The Assemblyman for the area, Akwesi Asumani, explained that most of the residents have been rushed to the hospital due to the incessant blood cough.

“Our very own Black Stars Coach, C.K. Akonnor’s child was just rushed to the hospital by the mother because he could not stand it,” he said.

He is, therefore, with immediate effect appealing to the Environmental Protection Agency to intervene and avert the situation.