President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered a reduction in the price of covid-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Health officials and the company administering the antigen test at the facility will be expected to charge $50 instead of the previous $150.

This comes on the back of an agreement by the Economic Community of West African States to cap the cost of testing within the sub-region.

The Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, disclosed this on the Floor of Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021.

He said this while contributing to a statement made on the Floor by Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Pusiga MP, Laadi Ayii Ayamba and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The trio raised concerns about the havoc caused by COVID-19 in the country and the cost associated with testing.

READ ON:

Mr Agyemang-Manu also reiterated free testing to be undertaken by public laboratories for Ghanaians.



On vaccines, he said the president and stakeholders are currently in a meeting on how Ghana can get COVID-19 vaccines.

