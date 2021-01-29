Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama has been declared fit ahead of Sunday’s Ashanti derby against AshantiGold SC.

The former Brazilian U-20 player pulled out after picking up a knock in the second half of the side’s home loss to Aduana FC last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 10 games.

Ashgold will host Asante Kotoko at the Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 11 games.

However, Kotoko’s physiotherapist has confirmed that the playmaker is fit and expected to be available for selection.

“Fabio Gama is doing alright and is fit for Sunday’s match against AshantiGold.

“He was given treatment after the incident last Sunday and he has subsequently had two full training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday,” Samuel Ankamah told the club’s official website.

The Brazilian, since his cameo debut away to Medeama, has started all of the Porcupine Warriors’ last four fixtures in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League – against Liberty Professionals in which he produced an assist, WAFA SC, Ebusua Dwarfs and Aduana FC.