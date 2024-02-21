More than 100 female residents of Tefle, a community in the Volta Region, have been screened for syphilis and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Organized by the EdithCare Foundation, the event, held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, was in response to the dominant health concern of STIs in Tefle.

A significant number of women and girls showed up, all eager to prioritize their health, participated in this comprehensive exercise, aimed at detecting and addressing various sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Additionally, participants received counseling sessions to address any concerns or questions regarding sexual health and well-being.

EdithCare Foundation, known for its dedication to sexual and reproductive health, also provided screening for Hepatitis B. P

President of the EdithCare Foundation, Helena Hutchful, emphasized the importance of proactive healthcare measures, especially STIs.

She stated, “EdithCare Foundation is committed to the well-being of young people and women. We aim to create a society where individuals can freely express themselves and receive necessary education on personal and menstrual hygiene, as well as sexual and reproductive health.”

The initiative received praise from residents and community leaders, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to access essential healthcare services.

Assembly member of the area, Benjamin Amekudzi expressed appreciation on behalf of the community.

“The people of Tefle are grateful for the tests conducted, and we hope to receive more in the future” he added.

The event ended with a distribution of sanitary pads, toilet rolls, drinks and others items to members of the community.

