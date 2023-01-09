American rapper Meek Mill was one of the guests at the Afro Nation concert in Ghana over the Christmas holidays.

A rough riding powerbike session, claims of his phone having been pickpocket at an event, fighting off hoodlums before getting on stage to perform and meeting with the president at Jubilee House, were some major highlights of his time in Accra.

Meek Mill is back in the United States but his name is back in the trends here in Ghana.

On late Sunday, January 8, 2023; the rapper posted an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new track.

It turns out that portions of the said video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his visit.

Meek Mill is sighted in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern – and later in a sitting area rapping.

Some social media users are incensed about what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.

Major influencers on Twitter, especially have attracted comments that are largely critical of government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.

It must be noted, however, that a portion of the commenters are justifying it, stating that it is not too much of a big deal.

Check the video out and some reactions on social media:

Meek Mill shot a music video at the Flag staff house????????? 😯😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/CDE4Piwwwc — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 8, 2023

All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately.



How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively?



Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation? pic.twitter.com/Wwo2rbGIjl — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 9, 2023

Naaah.



Meek Mill shot a music video at the presidency pic.twitter.com/b6hwpLmxvQ — Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) January 8, 2023

Your thoughts on Meek Mill’s video at the Flag Staff house…?



📽 Meek Mill v/ Instagram #MetroTV pic.twitter.com/C7UM34Mke7 — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) January 8, 2023

Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House?😱 This is the lowest point we can get as a country



What happened to “Jubilee House is a security zone”🤷🏿 Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can’t take pictures and Ghana 🇬🇭 allows Jubilee House to become studio.We are FINISH pic.twitter.com/IddMo26j30 — Daniel Sackitey (@_danielsackitey) January 9, 2023

American Rapper 🇺🇸 Meek Mill is on the hot seat today with his new music video which was shot at the Jubilee House (Presidential Palace, Accra , Ghana 🇬🇭)



There were a lot of concerns around him meeting the President of Ghana 🇬🇭 in basketball shorts.



What are your thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/m0GRd5xLmw — Ronnie Is Everywhere (Aaron Safohene Afful) (@RonnieIsEveryw1) January 9, 2023

