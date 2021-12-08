Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Okudzeto Ablakwa, says Ghana’s presidential jet has been turned into a presidential Uber for other African heads of state.

According to the North Tongu MP, Ghana’s presidential jet has been used on more than 10 occasions by other African heads of state to go about their business when President Akufo-Addo rents private jets for his international trips.

The MP filed a question for the Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayokor-Botchwey, to answer how much it was costing the Ghanaian taxpayer for Ghana’s presidential jet to be given out to other heads of state.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ghana decided to give out the Presidential jet, having considered important relations with its neighbours.

She, however, failed to provide answers on how much it cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer, saying that was in the purview of the National Security Minister.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said he is not satisfied with the answers given by the Minister and will continue to press for answers.

The North Tongu legislator said he’s worried the presidential jet is being used as a presidential Uber to carry other African Heads of States around.

“We keep giving out this presidential jet for free; they don’t even pay for aviation fuel. So there have to be some parameters, some policy that guides, so it doesn’t become a presidential Uber.”

He added, “Why is it that when our president has to travel particularly to Europe and America, he chooses to charter these ultra-luxurious aircraft and then leave our presidential jet in the hands of other African presidents?”.

Meanwhile, the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, is scheduled to appear before Parliament on Friday to answer Okudzeto Ablakwa’s question on the cost of chartering private jets for his foreign trips.

