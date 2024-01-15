An agriculture entrepreneur and leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Otokunor, has reached out with support to the founder of Semanhyia Farms, Fredrick Benneh Frimpong.

Semanhyia Farms has been in the news for the past two weeks over an order by local traditional authorities at Senease near Berekum for his farm operations in the locality to cease because of customary reasons.

The confusion and agitation among many people about the issue stem from the perplexing decision to first allow the operations to commence despite the clear knowledge that local custom forbid their gods to coexist with goats because it is a taboo.

Moreover, the operators were granted a five-year period of operation only to be given a mere two weeks to completely wind up their activities.

In a Facebook post, Dr Boamah Otokunor, who runs a commercial farm, said the situation the farmer finds himself in is heart-breaking.

According to him, “As a Ghanaian agripreneur, you are confronted with a myriad of economic, managerial and human resource challenges. Having to deal with such a socio-cultural challenge in addition will be the biggest blow ever to agribusiness.”

“Farming in Africa, please kindly reach out and let’s explore possible ways of support and partnership to relocate.”

Beyond his personal offer of support to the Semanhyia Farms, he went on, “ I want to use this opportunity to call on the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong to take swift action in aid of Semenhyia Farm, to save the business of the young agriprenuer and the hundreds of employees working there.

“Agriculture remains the most potent avenue for exponential economic growth and massive job creation. It remains in government’s interest to support and encourage young minds who venture into it, other than scare them away from it,” portions of his post on Facebook stated.