Over 300 Ghanaian football supporters who were transported to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, by the government to cheer on the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are facing a desperate situation.

Stranded and allegedly abandoned, the fans are now pleading with the Ghanaian government for immediate assistance.

These fans, housed at the Entree Hotel Memi in Abidjan, claim they have been deprived of food, water, and proper communication with Ghanaian authorities.

They claim that the high cost of living in Ivory Coast has further drained their resources, leaving them in a precarious situation.

These supporters were part of a group sent by the Ghanaian government to support the Black Stars.

However, their experience has been far from the promised one. They have been unable to contact officials for assistance, heightening their sense of despair and abandonment.

In an interview with Citi News, the supporters called on the government to intervene and provide them with the necessary support to return home safely.

One of the supporters said “When we started the journey from the Accra Sports Stadium, it has been hell till today. We were even begging for water. We got to Elubo, but the borders were shut because we got there late.

“We had to sleep on the floor all in the name of our dear country Ghana to come and support the Black Stars. They paired us three and four in a room as we got there. When we got to the stadium, some of us were seven minutes to the end of the game because the tickets were given to us late.”

“So please they should come and take us back to Ghana because all of us here, one way or the other we are doing our own thing, we are tired. Other than that we will start mentioning the names of those who brought us here and reveal everything.”

Another said “We were in our homes when they invited us to come and support the black stars. We came, we knew we were going to a foreign man’s land so we prepared ourselves with a few cedis…but since we arrived, nobody has come to even welcome us. We’ve been buying items in CFA with our own money. Now the monies are finished…It is becoming a headache for us. We are begging those who have brought us here.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sports in response said “officials making payment are moving from hotel to hotel.

“The people are many and they will get to everybody’s hotel. Some were out when the payment got to their hotel. Those in charge will come back and do a mop-up to ensure everyone gets his/her token for feeding.”

