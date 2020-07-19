The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has tested negative for Covid-19, the Information Minister has disclosed.

Addressing the press during its weekly update Sunday, he said the Minister received his test results on Thursday July 16, 2020.

“The Senior Minister thanks well wishes and the Ghana Health Service team for their care” Hon. Oppong Nkrumah added.

The Senior Minister joins a list of government officials including Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manuwho have recovered from the virus.

Two government officials have, however, succumbed to the disease.

Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Kobina Kurentsi Sam died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after being rushed there for treatment for Covid-19.

On July 1, 2020 the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John died from Covid-19 complications at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been in intensive care.