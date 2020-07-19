The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has cautioned the public against recklessness as Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases continues to reduce.

At a press briefing in Accra, the Minister called on Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols in order that the current successes being chalked is sustained.

He called on the media to “caution the general public not to take solace in the improving results to be reckless. We want to ask you to caution the general public not to use the improving recovery numbers and the declining active case numbers as a reason to be reckless.

“The conversation we have had from the very beginning about the preventive etiquette of being careful; washing hands, using sanitizers, wearing the masks to ensure that you don’t even become part of the positive numbers in the first place before we look forward to your recovery remains,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed.

Ghana currently has 27,060 cumulative Covid-19 cases. Out of that figure 23,044 have recovered with 145 deaths with 4,058 active cases.

Out of the active cases, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboakye says 299 are in treatment centres while 387 are in isolation.

The reaming 3,372 are being managed at home, Dr Aboagye added.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the improvement being seen in the data does not mean things should be taken for granted.

He said the numbers will only continue to be better if the safety protocols are continuously observed.

“…it should not be the basis for anybody to be reckless or to feel we are out of the words yet and so it can be business as usual.

“We have responsibility, each of us, to follow the preventive etiquette to ensure that we help to contain the spread and not to exacerbate the situation,” he added.