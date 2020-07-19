President Nana Akufo-Addo has undergone a compulsory 14-day and has been cleared to return to his work.

The move became necessary after at least one members within his close circle tested positive for C0vid-19.

He is expected to resume work, Monday July 20, 2020.

This was announced by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press briefing, Sunday.

“The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to resume out home engagement from tomorrow after a 14-day precautionary self-isolation period,” he said.

His outlined noted that the first gentleman will also actively attend to engagements in parts of the country following this development.

“The President has during the period been working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House. He is expected to from Monday, attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House. Additionally, he will attend to some engagement outside Accra during the week,” he said

The Minister expressed gratitude to well wishers who have been concerned with the health of the President since the news of his isolation broke.

After the announcement that President Nana Addo was observing self-isolation, there were claims by that he was flown outside the country for Covid-19 treatment.

These claims were quickly refuted by the Presidency with pictures of the President and his family at the Presidential Villa in the Jubilee House.