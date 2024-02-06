Organised Labour in the Ashanti Region has met in Kumasi to plan ahead of the February 13 demonstration against the government’s imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption.

Despite reports of Cabinet’s withdrawal of the VAT, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour unions have started planning for the protest.

In the Ashanti Region, the unions met this morning after engaging the Regional Police Command ahead of the protest.

