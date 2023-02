President of Liberia, George Oppong Weah, has mourned with the family of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam.

He donated $10,000 to Atsu’s family on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The delegation, led by former Ghana footballer, Pastor Kwame Ayew, relayed Oppong Weah’s message to the Twasam family.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, earlier in the day also commiserated with Christian Atsu’s family.