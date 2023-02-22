Gospel Artiste, Joe Mettle, has revealed that his dream was to be an architect and not a musician.

He made this disclosure to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning on Wednesday.

According to the songwriter, although he had always known he could make something out of music, his main dream was to be an architect.

“I wanted to actually be an architect, not a musician. But I know that at the back of my mind, I always knew that I would sing or do music for some reason, but I also knew that I was also going to still practise architecture,” he said.

Joe Mettle said that he actually started living his architect dream but threw in the towel when he realised that it ate up most of his time, depriving him of the chance to focus on his ministry.

After much consideration, the gospel musician decided to pursue his second love, marketing, at the university to give him more time to focus on his music and ministry.

“So I actually started. I used to do building drawings. I did that for a few years… So basic architecture. I went to MODESCO to learn that for a while, thinking that I was going to get to go to Tech or any other institution to further it, and it didn’t happen.

“I started singing, but later on, when I got to go to the university, I rather went to study marketing.

“I knew that I was spending most of my time doing ministry, so I wanted to do something else that I loved that would not affect the ministry. I decided to go study marketing instead,” he said.

The gospel sensation has since evolved and has, over the years, touched lives with his music. He has also shared the stage with great international artistes like Ntokozo Mbambo, Donnie McClurkin, and many others.

Joe Mettle was the first gospel musician to win artiste of the year at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and he has since received numerous other honours.

He is still producing good music for the soul and is constantly putting Ghana on the map.