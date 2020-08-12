Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has shared a photo of himself and Ghana’s youngest talented disc jockey, DJ Switch.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah shared the photo on his Twitter page to celebrate Ghanaian youth as the world marks International Youth Day.

Posting the photo, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said he was excited to see many young people here in Ghana defy odds and explore ways to create value for the Ghanaian society.

READ ALSO:

International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

He posted” It is International Youth Day and I am excited to see many young people here in Ghana defy odds and explore ways but which they can create value for the Ghanaian society.

Check it out: