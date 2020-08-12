Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, a renowned Kenyan Pan-Africanist, has listed African presidents would become Cabinet members in a supposed African government.

Professor Lumumba in a telephone interview on Assase Radio’s Sunday Night Live, revealed his list of an African cabinet which included three Ghanaian presidents.

The list includes Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, President of Senegal, Macky Sall, President of Tanzania, John Magufuli and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ex-Ghanaian leaders, Presidents Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings also made the list.

African icons such as Nelson Mandela, Jomo Kenyata and Julius Nyerere, were also acknowledged by the acclaimed Kenyan orator.