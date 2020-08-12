Award-winning gospel star, Nii Okai, has warmed the hearts of many social media users with an awesome family photo that has left many in awe and admiration.

In a photo posted on the Instagram page of the gifted singer, Mr Okai and his whole ‘gang’ beamed with smiles while dressed in a beautiful matching African print.

The photo saw Mr Okai’s wife standing firmly to his left while the two were surrounded by their three children – two girls and a boy.

Mr Okai was clad in a full piece suit and complemented the executive apparel with an African-inspired bow tie.

READ ALSO:

All the ladies in the photo had on matching designs of the same African print while the only son of the gospel singer was seen in khaki trousers and a blended shirt.

The ‘Moko Be’ singer simply captioned the lovely photo: “iFamily”.

Close friends, fans and followers of the music star, who were awed by the beaming smiles of Mr Okai’s family, took to the comment section to shower them with praise.

Check it out: