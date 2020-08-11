Ghanaian TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has stated that she has trust issues.

She made this known in her recent post on Twitter which showed that she has been betrayed by many individuals.

Moreover, with the current increase in evil deeds around the globe, she is reluctant to employ somebody who would assist her with home errands, particularly cooking and washing of clothes.

READ ALSO:

In one of her posts, she wrote: “I need help at home. Tired of working all and coming back home to clean, do the laundry and cook by myself. My problem is I don’t trust anyone enough.”

Read post below: