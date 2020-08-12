Former chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour, has attributed the club’s failure to win trophies to lack of quality players.

The Phobians have failed to win any major trophy since 2009.

The 19 times Ghana Premier League winners came close to winning the MTN FA Cup but were whipped by sworn rivals, 3:0 at the Tamale Stadium.

Before the annulment of the 2019/20 football season, Hearts of Oak were struggling to maintain their consistency in the campaign under Edward Nii Odoom.

But, according to the renowned politician, Hearts needs quality players to meet their target.

“The problem is lack of quality players,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Things have changed. The players we use to have are not the same today.

“We need to do more to help the club succeed because all is not lost and I believe when we get the right players, the club will start winning trophies as the club used to win trophies in the past,” he added.

The Lebanese-born business mogul guided the Accra-based giants to clinch several league successes as well as their first and only CAF Africa Champions League in 2000 before switching into the political adventure.