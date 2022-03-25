Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has disclosed that Founder and Head Pastor of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, was his mate at the Law School at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Eulogising the renowned man of God on his 60th birthday, he revealed that they sat in class together for lectures recounting how the family has been a blessing.

“Myself, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, Dr & Mrs Mensa Otabil and several others joined Bishop Charles Agyinasare to celebrate his 60th birthday on Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022.

“I had the privilege of sitting in class and being a friend to Bishop at the GIMPA Law school some years back.

“His life has been a blessing to my family and many. May God continue to bless his ministry,” he wrote on his Facebook Page.

